Scattered Snow Showers Tonight, Blustery & Turning Frigid Later Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this evening will race northeast and remain well south of the Gulf of Maine tonight. The northern fringe of the storm’s precipitation shield may graze coastal and southern Maine with some snow showers or a period of light snow tonight, but little if any accumulation is expected across our area. An arctic cold front will move through Maine late tonight and early tomorrow. The front will likely trigger a round of scattered flurries, snow showers and even a few heavier snow squalls late tonight and early tomorrow, with the bulk of the snow showers and squalls falling across the north and mountains. Low temps tonight will range from the teens to the lower 20s. The high temps tomorrow will range from the upper teens north to near 30 along the coast, but an increasing northwest breeze during the day will cause the temps to tumble and by late afternoon the temps will range from the upper single numbers north to near 20 along the coast, with the gusty wind making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow night will be bitterly cold all across Maine, with many areas likely seeing their first sub-zero reading of the season, with again a brisk wind making it feel much colder. The wind will make it feel much colder, with wind chill values up north likely as low as -25°. High pressure centered over central Canada will bring Maine a mostly to partly sunny and very cold Wednesday as high temps across the north struggle to reach 10° and only climb into the mid-teens to lower 20s south.

Our attention Wednesday night and Thursday will be on a strong storm moving northeast off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. At this time, it appears the stong high over Canada will force the bulk of the storm’s precipitation shield to remain south of the Pine Tree State, with maybe some light snow making up into mainly southern and coastal parts of the state. If the storm tracks further north than is currently expected a band of steadier snow could move into at least the southern half of the state, so stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers likely, with a northwest breeze between 6 and 12 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, cold and breezy, with a northwest breeze between 12 and 25 mph and morning highs in the upper teens and 20s, then falling later in the day.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the teens to very low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, with some light snow possible, mainly south and along the coast, with high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Friday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and seasonable, with high temps in the mid-20s to lower 30s.

