Advertisement

Pleasant River Bridge in northern Maine to be replaced

Work on the project is set to begin on Dec. 14th
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILO, Maine (AP) - A bridge that carries traffic over a river in a northern Maine town is set to be replaced at a cost of about $7 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it’s replacing the Pleasant River Bridge in Milo.

Work on the project is set to begin on Dec. 14.

The transportation department says two-way traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge until the new one is opened.

Wyman & Simpson of Richmond, Maine, is the contractor on the project.

The state says the estimated completion date for the bridge is June 30, 2023.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 13
Maine CDC reports 299 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 14
Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.
PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed
The Portland Professional Firefighter's Union announced on social media that one of their...
Portland firefighter Timothy Flynn dies in off-duty accident
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide

Latest News

vaccine arrives
NLH Vaccine delivery
NLH Vaccine delivery
Northern Light Health receives first coronavirus vaccine deliveries
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
'Holy' promo video with Justin Bieber and the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir