Pleasant River Bridge in northern Maine to be replaced

MILO, Maine (AP) - A bridge that carries traffic over a river in a northern Maine town is set to be replaced at a cost of about $7 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it’s replacing the Pleasant River Bridge in Milo.

Work on the project is set to begin on Dec. 14.

The transportation department says two-way traffic will be maintained on the existing bridge until the new one is opened.

Wyman & Simpson of Richmond, Maine, is the contractor on the project.

The state says the estimated completion date for the bridge is June 30, 2023.

