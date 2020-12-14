Advertisement

Northern Light Health receives first coronavirus vaccine deliveries

Both Mercy and EMMC received 975 doses of the vaccine.
NLH Vaccine delivery
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fight against the coronavirus in the state of Maine has taken a major step forward..

Officials with Northern Light Health made this announcement shortly after 10 Monday morning.

“We are delighted to say that Northern light Mercy Hospital and Northern light Eastern Maine Medical Center each received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine product this morning.”

Both hospitals received 975 doses of the vaccine.

Hospital officials say they expect a delivery at A.R. Gould in Presque Isle Tuesday.

The first to be vaccinated will be healthcare workers who deal directly with COVID-19 positive patients.

That process that will begin on Wednesday.

Although the Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold storage, among other specific requirements in its handling, those at Northern Light are confident they are up to the challenge.

“We expect it will be able to administer the vaccine fairly quickly with the limited amount that we have,” said Dr. James Jarvis. “We are very good at vaccinating people. If you think about it every single year we administer the influenza vaccine across all of our healthcare workers as well as all of our patients and we do that without any difficulty.”

Northern Light expects to receive more shipments of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

While still pending federal approval, they also expect that there will be shipments of the Moderna vaccine delivered next week, too.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

