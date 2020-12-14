Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon, Few Snow Showers Possible Along The Coast

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will pass to our south later this afternoon and evening. This will keep us under cloudy skies for the rest of the day today. As the storm moves to our south, the northern edge of the storm may graze coastal areas with some snow showers especially later this afternoon and evening otherwise most of the storm’s precipitation will stay offshore. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A cold front moves into the state tonight. This will bring us some scattered snow showers especially across northern locales for the overnight. Temperatures will drop back to the upper teens to low 20s north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. The wind will pick up late tonight too becoming breezy after midnight.

The cold front will move to our east early Tuesday. Very cold air will move in behind the front during the day Tuesday. Temperatures will be at their high early in the day with readings in the upper teens to mid and upper 20s from north to south across the state. A gusty northwest wind will usher the colder air into the region as the day progresses. Temperatures will fall to the upper single numbers to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere by late afternoon. The gusty northwest wind will make it feel much colder. Expect a few lingering snow showers possible early Tuesday followed by partly to mostly sunny skies for the day. Wednesday looks like a quiet day as high pressure builds into the region. It will be a very cold day with highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. Cloudy skies will return to the forecast on Thursday. It will be another very cold day with highs in the teens to low 20s. We’ll be watching a storm system passing south of New England Thursday. Again, the bulk of this storm will remain to our south impacting mainly central and southern New England but the northern edge of the storm’s precipitation could bring some light snow or snow showers to coastal Maine Thursday. Quiet weather will be with us for the end of the week. Friday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures with highs mainly in the 20s to near 30°.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible mainly along the coast. Highs between 29°-36°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers mainly north. Lows between 18°-28°. Light wind becoming west 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible after midnight.

Tuesday: An early snow shower possible then partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 18°-28° early then falling to the upper single numbers to mid-teens by late afternoon. Northwest wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny. Very cold with highs between 10°-20°.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible along the coast. Very cold with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.