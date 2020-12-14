Maine’s Electoral College casts votes for presidential election

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s electoral college met Monday to officially cast their votes for the presidential election.

Maine’s four electors cast three votes for Joe Biden for president and one for Donald Trump.

Maine is one of two states that splits its electoral votes.

Two votes represent the popular vote and two more to each congressional district.

Maine allotted one vote for President Trump from the second congressional district and three for Joe Biden.

Newly elected Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is one of Maine’s electors at large.

She is hoping the electoral college won’t be around much longer.

“Why should I get a vote and the rest of Mainers not when we’re actually voting for president? I do believe we should move as a country toward a national popular vote and yet it was a great honor today to serve in the electoral college and cast my vote for president-elect Joe Biden,” said Bellows.

Elector David Bright says he does not think we are at a point where we can rely on just the popular vote.

He says Maine is however a great example of a fair and free election.

18-year-old Jay Philbrick represented the first congressional district Monday.

He says he hopes that he can be an example for young people getting involved in politics.

”That energy, that enthusiasm and that civic engagement seen by so many young people across the country especially in this political moment I hope that never goes away as long as we live and regardless of the election season young people, and all people really are committed to getting involved, getting educated, and changing the world,” Philbrick said.

Joe Biden is expected to receive 306 votes while President Donald Trump is expected to have 232.

Congress will officially tally the votes on January sixth.

