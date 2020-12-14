Advertisement

Maine CDC director speaks to vaccination process

COVID-19 vaccine given.
COVID-19 vaccine given.(Jay LaPrete | (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says it could be until spring or early summer before community vaccination for COVID-19 is possible.

The Maine CDC however has already been planning for the process.

Dr. Shah says the goal is to make the vaccine as easy to obtain as possible. He stressed convenience based on location, too.

He says they are already looking to distribute vaccines at local pharmacies, revamping some of the “swab and send” sites to offer vaccinations and local fire departments.

As far as notifying individuals when it’s their turn to get vaccinated he says, ”It will depend greatly on the phase that we are in. It may be employers, it may be healthcare providers, it may be through general notifications like the discussion we are having today.”

No community vaccination plans have been finalized.

Dr. Shah says many of the plans will depend on how much vaccine will be coming into the state.

