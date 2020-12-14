Advertisement

Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported

Two more people from York County have passed away with COVID-19
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday. That’s a new record for daily infections.

Another two Mainers, both from York County, have died with the coronavirus. The state’s death toll is now 259.

There have been 16,349 overall cases in Maine since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 5,542 remain active.

Recoveries are up 57 to 10,548.

This story will be updated.

