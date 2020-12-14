Maine breaks record with 427 new cases; 2 deaths reported

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Monday. That’s a new record for daily infections.

Another two Mainers, both from York County, have died with the coronavirus. The state’s death toll is now 259.

There have been 16,349 overall cases in Maine since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 5,542 remain active.

Recoveries are up 57 to 10,548.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.