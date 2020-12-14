Advertisement

Ellsworth teacher accused of sexual misconduct makes first court appearance

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor
Adam Hitchcock, 24, of Bangor(WABI)

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student made his first court appearance today.

24-year-old Adam Hitchcock of Bangor is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say an investigation began after the Ellsworth school department received an allegation of inappropriate contact between Hitchcock and a 15-year-old student. Hitchcock was arrested Friday and taken to jail. He was released today on one-thousand dollars bail and cannot have unsupervised contact with a minor.

He’s due back in court in February.

