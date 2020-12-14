Ellsworth Library holding online art auction

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - In collaboration with local artists, the Ellsworth Public Library is hosting its first-ever online auction.

Nine area artists have donated their work to help benefit the library. The auction has already been successful as most of the items have been receiving bids since the auction started December first. Many of the pieces are original works.

The idea for an online fundraiser was born out of thinking outside the box because of COVID-19.

“We wanted to do a fundraiser for the holiday season, and we just brainstormed ‘what are different ways we can do a fundraiser?’” said Amy Wisehart, the library’s Director. “We can’t have a big event of course, so this was just a way that we could do something to still support the library and also support some of the great local artists.”

The online auction closes on December 21st.

To check out the artwork or to place a bid, visit ellsworth.lib.me.us.

You can also go to the library to check out the pieces in person.

