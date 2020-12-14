Advertisement

Blanca Millan named America East player of the week, Amy Vachon is Hoopdirt.com coach of the week

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The NCAA is considering holding all its women’s basketball tournament at one site according to reports. “Bubble bracket” if you will. UMaine hopes to be dancing again this year and is off to a great 2 and 0 start. Star Blanca Millan recognized for her work in the wins as America East player of the week. It’s the 9th time Blanca has won the honor. She averaged 21 points and 10.5 rebounds over the two games. Head coach Amy Vachon is named Hoopdirt.com women’s division one coach of the week as well.

