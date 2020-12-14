Advertisement

Acadia National Park makes ‘nature kits’ for area schools

A park ranger from Acadia National Park drops off the park's 'Nature Study Kits' to an area school.
A park ranger from Acadia National Park drops off the park's 'Nature Study Kits' to an area school.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 14, 2020
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Elementary and middle schools around the Acadia National Park area have received a pretty big gift from park staff.

They’ve put together nearly three-thousand ‘nature study kits’ for kids to get outside and learn a bit about their environment. The items in the kits are tailored by age group. The park says the kits versatility was the most important factor when putting them together.

Friends of Acadia helped cover much of the cost of materials for the kits.

“Some of the teachers we’re talking about how they couldn’t count on all the kids having the same equipment to work with at home,” said Kate Petrie, the Education Coordinator for the park. “We came up with the idea of the nature study kids that could be used in the classroom when school was in session or if everybody were to get sent home on a quarantine, kids could go home with kits and could use them at home.”

The park says it’s already looking toward the spring and creating more educational tools for teachers to use.

