UMaine women’s hockey completes sweep at UNH

Durham, NH (WABI) - UMaine women’s hockey earned a pair of goals in the third period to edge rival New Hampshire 2-1 to complete a weekend series sweep.

The Black Bears trailed in the 3rd when Ali Beltz scored the game tying goal.

Ida Kuoppala would score the game winner off a great feed out front by Rahel Enzler to lift Maine to the sweep.

The win moves Maine to 3-1 in Hockey East. They are scheduled to host Providence next Saturday and Sunday.

