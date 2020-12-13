UMaine women’s hockey completes sweep at UNH
Black Bears score a pair of goals in the third to earn sweep.
Published: Dec. 12, 2020
Durham, NH (WABI) - UMaine women’s hockey earned a pair of goals in the third period to edge rival New Hampshire 2-1 to complete a weekend series sweep.
The Black Bears trailed in the 3rd when Ali Beltz scored the game tying goal.
Ida Kuoppala would score the game winner off a great feed out front by Rahel Enzler to lift Maine to the sweep.
The win moves Maine to 3-1 in Hockey East. They are scheduled to host Providence next Saturday and Sunday.
