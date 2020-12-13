Advertisement

UMaine hockey falls at UNH in series finale

UNH 6, UMaine 2
(WABI)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Durham, NH (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey team scored first but UNH proved to be too much on Saturday night taking the series finale 6-2.

The Black Bears started the scoring with a goal by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup on the power play.

UNH scored three unanswered goals to close out the first and led 3-1 after one.

Maine would get it back within a goal as Emil Westerlund scored a power play goal to make it 3-2 after 2.

But UNH would score three more unanswered goals in the 3rd period and take the game 6-2.

Maine is now 0-1-1 in Hockey East and is scheduled to face UMass Lowell in a single game next Saturday in Lowell.

