Toy drives held to benefit “Christmas is for Kids” program

The program benefits children and families across three of Maine’s counties.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Toy drives to benefit the annual Christmas Is For Kids program, held by Penquis in partnership with other organizations, were held over the weekend.

The Gun Runners Motorcycle Club kicked off this weekend by hosting a toy drive in Dover-Foxcroft Saturday, and continued their efforts with one today in Bangor.

The Christmas is for Kids program benefits children and families across three of Maine’s counties.

”This event means a lot to us. We’re able to help the kids Christmas time, during a difficult time right now, just trying to get as many presents as we can for them, and it’s going very well,” says Gun Runners Motorcycle Club Sergeant-At-Arms John Pine.

“Just seeing the generosity of the community has been amazing,” says Penquis Community Relations Manager Renae Muscatell. “I think people are just looking for something positive to do this year, and seeing them come around this has just been amazing to see. And the toys that people are giving are so amazing. I just can’t wait to see the excitement and know what kids are going to see on Christmas morning when they see the toys that have been given this year. It’s really amazing to see.”

You can still donate to the cause until Friday, December 18th.

For more information, you can visit christmasisforkids.org.

