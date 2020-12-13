Advertisement

State Police asking for help locating missing Hollis teen

15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30 yesterday afternoon.
15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30...
15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30 yesterday afternoon.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOLLIS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they are asking the public’s assistance in looking for a teen in Hollis.

15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30 yesterday afternoon.

He’s described as about 5-foot-10 and around 150 pounds.

Last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black sweatshirt with warrior football on it.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to call state police.

