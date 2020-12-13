Advertisement

St. Kateri Parish opens community coat closet in Calais

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - One church in Calais and some area teens are making a difference in their community this winter by creating a community coat closet.

The closet, located at the Saint Kateri Parish in Calais, offers free coats to those in need of one this winter.

The parish’s youth group and other volunteers, saw how these coat closets can help a community, and decided to open their own.

Coats can be dropped off at drop-boxes located at the parish, and at Calais Regional Hospital.

Volunteer Monique Claverie says the parish also accepts monetary donations, which help to pay for things like mirrors and extra coat racks.

”There’s a huge need in this area, and I think especially this year with COVID, and a lot of people not getting the work hours they normally have, there’s just a lot of people in need right now,” says Claverie. “And we’ve had a tremendous outpouring really from the community of donations, and so the kids have spent a lot of time at the laundromat laundering coats, and sorting coats, and so now we’ve thought we finally had enough to be able to open up this weekend.”

If you are not from the area but would like make a donation, you can contact them by phone at 207-454-0680.

The closet will be open next Sunday, and every first and third Sunday beginning in January.

