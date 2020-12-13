Advertisement

“Reverse Parade” spreads holiday cheer in Corinth

The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who got in on the fun with a fire truck and ambulance.
The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who...
The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who got in on the fun with a fire truck and ambulance.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Corinth have found a way to spread holiday cheer in a new way.

Folks in the community held a reverse parade, that’s when the parade floats are stationary while others drive by to check them out.

They were parked out in front of Central Middle School.

The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who got in on the fun with a fire truck and ambulance.

Passersby made sure to beep and wave to show their support for the fun idea.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Latest News

15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30...
State Police asking for help locating missing Hollis teen
It continues into Sunday morning
Periods of Rain, Mix & Snow Tonight
The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths the...
Newport VFW and Nokomis JROTC place wreaths on veteran gravesites
Holiday on the Harbor
Annual Belfast holiday event has great success amid pandemic