“Reverse Parade” spreads holiday cheer in Corinth

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Corinth have found a way to spread holiday cheer in a new way.

Folks in the community held a reverse parade, that’s when the parade floats are stationary while others drive by to check them out.

They were parked out in front of Central Middle School.

The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who got in on the fun with a fire truck and ambulance.

Passersby made sure to beep and wave to show their support for the fun idea.

