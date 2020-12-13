Portland firefighter Timothy Flynn dies in off-duty accident

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Professional Firefighter’s Union announced on social media that one of their members, firefighter Timothy Flynn, has died.

According to the Portland Fire Department, a crew joined the U.S. Coast Guard in response to an unmanned vessel adrift near Cushing Island at 12:40 pm on Friday, December 11th.

Officials say they found Flynn in the water about 500 ft from his boat. Life-saving measures were attempted initially by civilians on private boats and then by members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Portland Fire Department, but officials say they were unable to revive Flynn despite “tireless and courageous efforts.”

It is with profound sadness that the Portland Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 740 announce the passing of active... Posted by Portland Professional Fire Fighter's Union, Local 740 on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Flynn started his career at the Portland Fire Department in 1986 and became the most senior firefighter within the department. Flynn was also a lifelong resident of Peak’s Island where he served as an island firefighter while off-duty.

The Portland Firefighter’s Union shared on social media that they are “profoundly sad” about the loss of Flynn and that he was well respected by his peers.

“Tim was one of our most respected and beloved firefighters,” said Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. “The tremendous void caused by this tragic loss will be felt for a long time in our Department and with his family and friends on Peaks Island.”

