Advertisement

Portland firefighter Timothy Flynn dies in off-duty accident

The U.S. Coast Guard found Flynn in the waters of Casco Bay Friday.
The Portland Professional Firefighter's Union announced on social media that one of their...
The Portland Professional Firefighter's Union announced on social media that one of their members, firefighter Timothy Flynn, has died.(Portland Professional Firefighter's Union)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Professional Firefighter’s Union announced on social media that one of their members, firefighter Timothy Flynn, has died.

According to the Portland Fire Department, a crew joined the U.S. Coast Guard in response to an unmanned vessel adrift near Cushing Island at 12:40 pm on Friday, December 11th.

Officials say they found Flynn in the water about 500 ft from his boat. Life-saving measures were attempted initially by civilians on private boats and then by members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Portland Fire Department, but officials say they were unable to revive Flynn despite “tireless and courageous efforts.”

It is with profound sadness that the Portland Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 740 announce the passing of active...

Posted by Portland Professional Fire Fighter's Union, Local 740 on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Flynn started his career at the Portland Fire Department in 1986 and became the most senior firefighter within the department. Flynn was also a lifelong resident of Peak’s Island where he served as an island firefighter while off-duty.

The Portland Firefighter’s Union shared on social media that they are “profoundly sad” about the loss of Flynn and that he was well respected by his peers.

“Tim was one of our most respected and beloved firefighters,” said Portland Fire Chief Keith Gautreau. “The tremendous void caused by this tragic loss will be felt for a long time in our Department and with his family and friends on Peaks Island.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.
PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed
It continues into Sunday morning
Periods of Rain, Mix & Snow Tonight
Precipitation amounts & winds will not be as strong
Rain, Wintry Mix & Snow Expected Saturday Night

Latest News

15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30...
State Police asking for help locating missing Hollis teen
It continues into Sunday morning
Periods of Rain, Mix & Snow Tonight
The parade was made up of decorated cars, a school bus, as well as some first responders who...
“Reverse Parade” spreads holiday cheer in Corinth
The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths the...
Newport VFW and Nokomis JROTC place wreaths on veteran gravesites