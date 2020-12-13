Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight, Mainly Cloudy Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our storm system in now off to our north and west and skies may clear a bit tonight, call it partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will drop back to the 20s for much of the state.

Mostly cloudy skies expected tomorrow, the most sunshine will be found across the north. This is due to a storm system well to our south moving off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. Associated with this may be snow showers or a period of light snow in the southern part of the state late Monday afternoon and evening. An arctic high pressure system pushes to our northwest on Tuesday. A stiff northwesterly wind will drag in the coldest air of the season for the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies Tuesday, highs in the 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees as that artic high pressure is just to our northwest. Thursday is a very interesting forecast at this point. A strong area of low pressure in the Southeast/Mid-Atlantic will push off the coast. However, the area of high pressure will likely keep the bulk of the heavy precipitation to our south, in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern New England. At this point, this storm looks like it will produce heavy snowfall totals **to our south**. It is something that needs to be monitored very closely. At this point, mainly cloudy skies expected across the state, light snow possible in Central and Southern Maine.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows fall back to the 20s for most. Winds light out of the west.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers or a period of light snow possible south late in the day. Highs will run in the 30s. Winds west/northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very cold. A morning high in the mid and upper 20s, dropping into the teens and low 20s late in the day. Quite windy out of the northwest, wind chills will run in the single digits and teens.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, watching a storm to the south. Highs will run in the teens to lower 20s.

