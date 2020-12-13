Advertisement

Newport VFW and Nokomis JROTC place wreaths on veteran gravesites

The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths on the graves of veterans that cadets made themselves.
The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths the...
The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths the cadets made themselves on veteran's graves.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis High School JROTC and the Newport VFW paid their respects to veterans in Newport in a special way Saturday.

The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths that cadets made themselves on veteran’s graves.

Each cadet placing a wreath was accompanied by a veteran, and gave a hand salute to honor them.

”I think what’s meaningful for me personally and for the cadets is the history, the history of the area, because you’re laying like, one of the veterans fought in the Revolutionary War, many fought in the Civil War, so it’s just the service of Mainers and you’re just paying a small tribute to their service today,” says Senior Army Instructor of the JROTC at Nokomis Regional High School Brian Clarke.

“It means a lot to honor the people that, and remember them, and so that we carry it on. And I think it’s fabulous that we can do that with the next generation of young men and women who may be willing to serve when I’m all ready to call it quits,” says Senior Vice Commander at the Newport VFW Post #11191 Tim Vashon.

This is the third year the event has taken place.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Latest News

It continues into Sunday morning
Periods of Rain, Mix & Snow Tonight
Holiday on the Harbor
Annual Belfast holiday event has great success amid pandemic
No one was injured.
Fire destroys Westfield home Saturday morning
State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off...
Single vehicle crash in Orient injures passenger