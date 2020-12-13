Newport VFW and Nokomis JROTC place wreaths on veteran gravesites

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Nokomis High School JROTC and the Newport VFW paid their respects to veterans in Newport in a special way Saturday.

The organizations gathered at the North Newport Cemetery Saturday morning to place wreaths that cadets made themselves on veteran’s graves.

Each cadet placing a wreath was accompanied by a veteran, and gave a hand salute to honor them.

”I think what’s meaningful for me personally and for the cadets is the history, the history of the area, because you’re laying like, one of the veterans fought in the Revolutionary War, many fought in the Civil War, so it’s just the service of Mainers and you’re just paying a small tribute to their service today,” says Senior Army Instructor of the JROTC at Nokomis Regional High School Brian Clarke.

“It means a lot to honor the people that, and remember them, and so that we carry it on. And I think it’s fabulous that we can do that with the next generation of young men and women who may be willing to serve when I’m all ready to call it quits,” says Senior Vice Commander at the Newport VFW Post #11191 Tim Vashon.

This is the third year the event has taken place.

