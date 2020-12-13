Maine CDC reports 299 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 299 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

No new deaths are being reported.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 257.

There are 15,923 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

5,175 cases remain active, an increase in 289 from Saturday.

The Maine CDC is reporting 10,491 recoveries.

175 people remain hospitalized. 46 of them are in critical care and 15 are on ventilators.

Cumberland County is reporting the most new cases overnight with 119.

There are more than 1,300 active cases there.

York County is reporting 49 new cases, while Knox County is reporting 32.

8 of the 16 counties are reporting double-digit cases.

Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties are the only counties that remained the same.

The next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

Maine CDC data for Sunday, December 13 (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.