Local church using sign language so deaf members can partake during pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Many services have become more prevalent as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The use of American Sign Language is one of them.

Facial coverings have made it hard on people who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate through the pandemic.

“Prior to the pandemic, we did not have the interpreters for the people, I think the pandemic has helped us to plan To have a interpreter so that those people who wanted to have the signs, these interpretations will have the facility, and comfortability to understand what is being preached and what is being read in the church,” said Pastor Anthony Chinnaiyan.

St. Mary’s Church in Bangor decided to address the issue back in March, so that none of their members were left behind.

Donna Casavant, who attends the church, stepped up to volunteer as a interpreter.

“In March, and I was attending service online, I realized how challenging it was accessibility wise for our deaf and hard of hearing families, and so I reached out to the pastor and asked if it would be possible to come here, so that way I could interpret so that when we streamed online there might be a bit more accessibility for individuals who use American Sign Language,” said Casavant.

Interpreters can be seen in almost all public speaking engagements now, from Maine CDC briefings to concerts and Sunday mass services like St. Mary’s.

“I’m perfectly aware that I’m not a certified interpreter, I’m actually a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing, but I do feel that any access that I can provide, is something that someone else wouldn’t be able to enjoy without it,” added Casavant.

For Casavant, the time spent volunteering is well worth the feeling she gets of helping those who are hard of hearing receive Gods message.

“I came to mass one day and I looked out and I looked out at the very back of the congregation and there was someone that was signing along, and it made me feel like I’m opening the door and making a difference, even if it’s one person at a time,” she added.

“I have listened from different people and have a very appreciating and positive review of how much this has helped them to understand, helped them to be with what is happening at the altar, the true thanksgiving, holy sacrifice of Christ,” said Chinnaiyan.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.