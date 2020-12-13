Gulf of Maine Research Institute wants to split the bill on your next seafood dinner

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland-based Gulf of Maine Research Institute wants to split the bill with you on your next seafood dinner.

GMRI is partnering with 20 Portland restaurants for ‘Split the Seafood Bill Day’ on Dec. 18.

Here’s how it works. The first 200 people to fill out a reimbursement form by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18 will get half of their bill (up to $30) paid for. The order must be from one of the 20 restaurants in GMRI’s Culinary Program, and at least one of the dishes must contain seafood.

The reimbursement forms and full details can be found here.

Organizers say they are hosting this event because local restaurants dedicated to serving fresh seafood from the Gulf of Maine have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

