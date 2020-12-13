American Legion Holds Toys for Tots Drive in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The American Legion did what they could to help for the holidays in Belfast today.

It was for their Toys for Tots drive, where they left a specially marked box and sign outside for anyone to leave an unwrapped present in.

The toys go to children in need this holiday, with the donations being given at the end of the day to the Salvation Army.

The Legion says that the drive is their way of helping to keep some sense of normalcy in a chaotic year.

”I think it’s important with the school’s out, and the kids in such strange times, schooling from home and hybrid, that we keep the holidays as normal as possible but to be safe,” said Leslie Holland, a member of the Legion.

“And this was the only way we could think of to really keep everybody safe but keep kid’s Christmas a joyful occasion.”

And if you couldn’t make the drive today, don’t worry, the Legion is still accepting donations of either cash or toys.

You can call them to set up a donation at 207-338-1202.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.