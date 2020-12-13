Advertisement

American Legion Holds Toys for Tots Drive in Belfast

Donors could leave an unwrapped gift in the specially marked donation box.
A sign letting passerby know where to drop off donated toys.
A sign letting passerby know where to drop off donated toys.(WABI)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The American Legion did what they could to help for the holidays in Belfast today.

It was for their Toys for Tots drive, where they left a specially marked box and sign outside for anyone to leave an unwrapped present in.

The toys go to children in need this holiday, with the donations being given at the end of the day to the Salvation Army.

The Legion says that the drive is their way of helping to keep some sense of normalcy in a chaotic year.

”I think it’s important with the school’s out, and the kids in such strange times, schooling from home and hybrid, that we keep the holidays as normal as possible but to be safe,” said Leslie Holland, a member of the Legion.

“And this was the only way we could think of to really keep everybody safe but keep kid’s Christmas a joyful occasion.”

And if you couldn’t make the drive today, don’t worry, the Legion is still accepting donations of either cash or toys.

You can call them to set up a donation at 207-338-1202.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.
PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed
It continues into Sunday morning
Periods of Rain, Mix & Snow Tonight
Precipitation amounts & winds will not be as strong
Rain, Wintry Mix & Snow Expected Saturday Night

Latest News

Donna Casavant performs sign language during Sunday mass
Local church using sign language so deaf members can partake during pandemic
'Split the Seafood Bill Day' is December 16th.
Gulf of Maine Research Institute wants to split the bill on your next seafood dinner
The Portland Professional Firefighter's Union announced on social media that one of their...
Portland firefighter Timothy Flynn dies in off-duty accident
15-year-old Maverick Cavallaro was last seen at his residence on Diamond Lane around 5:30...
State Police asking for help locating missing Hollis teen