UMaine women’s basketball beats Rhode Island for program’s 800th victory

KINGSTON, RI (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball earned their 2nd win in as many nights as they topped Rhode Island 61-47 on the road.

The Black Bears led by Anne Simon who had 16 points. Dor Saar also had 14 points. Blanca Millan held to 12 points and Abbe Laurence earned some real open looks to contribute 10 points.

Maine had 28 points in the paint and lead by as many as 19 points in the 4th quarter. Maine’s next game is a week from Sunday at Northeastern.

