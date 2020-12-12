Advertisement

UMaine men’s hockey earns extra point with shootout win in season opener at UNH

Butala scores the winner in the shootout
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Durham, NH (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey skates to a 1-1 tie with the University of New Hampshire tonight in the season opener picking up an extra Hockey East point with a 3-2 shootout victory under new NCAA rules. Simon Butala scored the winning shootout goal.

The Black Bears got a stellar performance in net from Matt Thiessen who made 37 saves in the game and 3 big stops in the shootout.

UMaine freshman Lynden Breen scored his first career goal, first of the season for the Black Bears, and also notched a goal in the shootout.

Fellow freshman Donavan Villeneuve-Houle also scored in the shootout.

The NCAA has gone to 3 on 3 overtime rules like the NHL. They also added the shootout to determine a winner. The shootout winner gets an extra point in Hockey East this year. It is also important for regular season games because it earns more Pairwise Ranking percentage according to Red Gendron.

Coach Red Gendron said the team was overly excited to play and might have been a little too excited the first few periods. He was happy with how hard they battled. Coming back in the game and multiple times in the shootout.

He also said the Black Bears were ecstatic in the locker room after the shootout win.

Maine and UNH meet again tomorrow night at 7 PM in Durham, New Hampshire.

