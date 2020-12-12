Advertisement

Single vehicle crash in Orient injures passenger

State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off the road and striking a tree.
State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off the road and striking a tree.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ORIENT, Maine (WABI) - A single vehicle crash in Orient Saturday morning shut down part of Route 1 for a short period of time.

State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off the road and striking a tree.

He was transporting a female passenger at the time of the accident.

According to State Police, she sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital.

The car, a 2012 Ford Taurus was owned by Shiretown Taxi in Houlton.

