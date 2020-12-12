Single vehicle crash in Orient injures passenger

ORIENT, Maine (WABI) - A single vehicle crash in Orient Saturday morning shut down part of Route 1 for a short period of time.

State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off the road and striking a tree.

He was transporting a female passenger at the time of the accident.

According to State Police, she sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital.

The car, a 2012 Ford Taurus was owned by Shiretown Taxi in Houlton.

