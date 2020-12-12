Advertisement

Santa Hustle Kicks Off in Bangor

The run went virtual this year for safety purposes.
A trio of runners prepare to take part in their personal run for this year's Hustle.
A trio of runners prepare to take part in their personal run for this year's Hustle.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While they couldn’t do a proper gathering of Santas this year, some folks still went out in Bangor today to raise awareness.

It was for the Santa Hustle, a run for charity where entrants, in specially designed outfits, raced across a location of their choosing.

While it’s usually held in Portland, the Hustle was taken virtually this year, allowing participants to choose their location, time, and place.

Entrants registered online, getting a special “swag bag” of Christmas-themed items to wear, with all proceeds going to Trees for Troops, a charity that sends Christmas trees to troops stationed overseas.

Participants say that the Hustle is a great way to get some Christmas spirit back into the community.

“It is a sad time for a lot of folks, so I think we need to keep optimistic during this time,” said Paul Arbour, a participant in this year’s Hustle.

This year’s Santa Hustle goes until the 31st.

If you want to take part, or donate to Trees for Troops, you can go to https://santahustle.com/maine

