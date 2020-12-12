Rain, Mix & Snow Move In This Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainly cloudy skies expected today with highs in the 30s to low 40s. A cold front is sinking through the state this morning. It will pass to our south by the afternoon. This is associated with an area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes region. As this moves south it will phase with a developing low pressure in Southern New England. This double barrel low pressure system will move in this evening, however, the strength of the storms will not be very impressive. With that, heavy precipitation is not expected tonight for most of the state. We will see light to moderate rain in the southern parts of the state with a wintry mix and snow north. The threat is there for some freezing rain in Central Maine, around the Greenville and Millinocket area. It will generally stay snow across Nothern Aroostook county. This is where some areas may pick up a half foot of snow or more. South of the County, in Central Maine a few inches of snow and sleet likely, with coatings possible for the onset of the system in Bangor. This generally clears out tomorrow morning with snow showers continuing across the north for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s to low 40s. Winds will not be strong during this system with the lack of a strong pressure gradient.

Today: Mainly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will run in the 40s. Rain, snow and mix will develop this evening and continue throughout the night. Winds NW at 5-15 mph. Strong wind gusts are not anticipated with this storm.

Tonight: Rain for the southern part of the state, a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain for Central Maine with snow across Northern Aroostook County. Lows fall back to the 20s to mid 30s. Winds northwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Morning snow and mix north, rain south. This clears out during the morning from south to north with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Snow showers will continue across the north for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Snow showers or a period of light snow south. Highs will run in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs will top out in the 20s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the teens to low 20s.

