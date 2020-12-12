Advertisement

PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed

We’re told those who have tested positive are recovering in isolation.
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.
All those thought to have been exposed have been notified.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - About 50 patients and guardians may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Penobscot Community Health Care’s Pediatrics Center in Bangor.

This after PCHC officials say three employees there have tested positive for the virus.

“All those thought to have been exposed have been notified,” according to a statement from PCHC.

We’re told they’re recovering in isolation.

Officials say 20 employees might have been exposed.

“The safety of our patients, their families, and our teams is our highest priority,” said PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer. “It’s of huge concern to us every time there is potential exposure and we are taking every possible remedial step, to include not just contact tracing and testing but deep cleaning of the Pediatrics practice and continuous audits of infection control practices.”

They’re working with the Maine CDC and keeping up with COVID-19 guidelines as safety is their top priority.

“Responding to increased community transmission of the coronavirus in Penobscot County, PCHC last week began requiring all its employees to wear both eye protection and surgical masks while at work at all times. “Our staff has been diligent in wearing appropriate PPE,” said Dwyer.  “We are working with the state CDC to further mitigate any risks.”

PCHC says the facility will be cleaned.

After three employees at Penobscot Pediatrics tested positive for COVID-19, we have been conducting careful contact...

Posted by PCHC - Penobscot Community Health Care on Friday, December 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week

Latest News

The major step authorizes the shipping of nearly three million, freezing-cold vials of ...
Maine leaders react to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine approval
A scary scene in Dexter when a small plane flipped on a runway.
No one hurt after small plane flips on runway in Dexter
The stage for the Nativity Scene at River Church in Town Hill.
Church in Town Hill to host “A Night in Bethlehem’ drive-in
Ten projects and ideas pitched by organizations from Maine’s aquaculture sector to help better...
Maine Sea Grant announces ‘Bouy Maine’ pitch-contest winners