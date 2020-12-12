PCHC Pediatrics reports 3 COVID-19 cases, patients potentially exposed

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - About 50 patients and guardians may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Penobscot Community Health Care’s Pediatrics Center in Bangor.

This after PCHC officials say three employees there have tested positive for the virus.

“All those thought to have been exposed have been notified,” according to a statement from PCHC.

We’re told they’re recovering in isolation.

Officials say 20 employees might have been exposed.

“The safety of our patients, their families, and our teams is our highest priority,” said PCHC President and CEO Lori Dwyer. “It’s of huge concern to us every time there is potential exposure and we are taking every possible remedial step, to include not just contact tracing and testing but deep cleaning of the Pediatrics practice and continuous audits of infection control practices.”

They’re working with the Maine CDC and keeping up with COVID-19 guidelines as safety is their top priority.

“Responding to increased community transmission of the coronavirus in Penobscot County, PCHC last week began requiring all its employees to wear both eye protection and surgical masks while at work at all times. “Our staff has been diligent in wearing appropriate PPE,” said Dwyer. “We are working with the state CDC to further mitigate any risks.”

PCHC says the facility will be cleaned.

