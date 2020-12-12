Maine state agencies address no special gathering exemptions for UMaine athletics

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - UMaine announced its return to athletics this week. But, all the games are on the road for now. We asked state health agencies during today’s briefing about why UMaine can’t get a special exemption for indoor gatherings to play games at home?

“Right now, with our cases rising, our positivity rate rising, we are always concerned about changing those policies when you have this kind of spread,” says Maine DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “We do recognize there are settings that are big, and spread out, that might be able to accommodate public health. But at this time, we have some concerns.”

“We didn’t give an exemption to Oxford Plains Speedway this summer. We didn’t give an exemption to people with large facilities of other sorts,” says Maine Governor Janet Mills, “It’s really tough to make exemptions of a general rule, especially when many states are reducing the indoor gathering limits not expanding them, not granting more exemptions.”

