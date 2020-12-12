Advertisement

Maine leaders react to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine approval

The major step authorizes the shipping of nearly three million, freezing-cold vials of ...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The U.S. gave the final go-ahead Friday to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, marking what could be the beginning of the end of an outbreak that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans.

Maine leaders are reacting to the news.

Governor Janet Mills released a statement Friday night in response to the FDA issuing an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine:

“The approval of Pfizer’s vaccine is a beacon of hope during this challenging time and further proof of the vast and remarkable power of science. Over the past several months, my Administration has worked closely with Maine hospital systems, health care officials, long term care facilities, pharmacies, and others to prepare to deliver the vaccine in the quickest, most efficient, and most equitable manner possible. With this approval, we are now on the verge of initiating this monumental effort, the largest mass vaccination initiative in our state’s history. As early as next week, we will begin vaccinating our frontline health care workers. While we will do this as quickly as we can, widespread vaccination will take much longer and be dependent on the supply of the Pfizer vaccine and any other vaccines that may gain approval in the coming weeks and months. It will take patience. In the meantime, Maine people must continue to take all the steps that we know will protect against the spread of the virus, like wearing a face covering, watching our distance, washing our hands, and avoiding gatherings whenever possible. But for tonight, let us extend our gratitude to the scientists who worked so hard to make this breakthrough possible.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) on Friday released the following statement in reaction.

“The FDA’s authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine is monumental news for our nation. I trust that Maine’s leaders are prepared to begin distributing the vaccine quickly, efficiently, and equitably. As manufacturing ramps up, our most vulnerable neighbors and frontline health care workers will receive the first doses. We must be patient, continue to wear masks, and practice social distancing – these efforts are more important than ever now that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This is a dark time for our nation. We’re setting devastating new records for coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths every day. Still, we can’t lose sight of this momentous victory for science and human ingenuity. The development even one highly effective vaccine in less than a year – and we’re likely to see more – is one of the greatest advancements of our lifetimes. I commend the global scientific community for their brilliance and dedication.”

