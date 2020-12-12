Advertisement

Maine deer season with record number of permits ends for ’20

The final day of the deer hunt that allows hunters to use archery or muzzleloaders is Saturday.
(File)
(File)(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A deer hunting season that included a record number of permits is coming to a close in Maine.

The final day of the deer hunt that allows hunters to use archery or muzzleloaders is Saturday. Both methods of hunting are limited to designated parts of the state.

Maine wildlife managers approved the record number of permits this year in an attempt to control the growth of the deer herd.

The herd has shown strong survival during recent years, in part because of milder than average winters.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Ellsworth teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Latest News

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide
A trio of runners prepare to take part in their personal run for this year's Hustle.
‘Santa Hustle’ kicks off in Bangor
Ron Campbell worked as an animator for children’s television shows for 50 years. He was...
Legendary children’s cartoon animator holding weekend art show in Maine
It continues into Sunday morning
Rain, Mix & Snow Move In This Evening