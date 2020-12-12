Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another seven Mainers have died with COVID-19.

Four deaths are being reported in York County, while three are being reported in Cumberland County.

Total deaths are now at 257.

The Maine CDC is reporting 417 new cases Saturday.

There are 15,620 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 4,886 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 10,477 recoveries.

