Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Total deaths are now at 257.
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Another seven Mainers have died with COVID-19.

Four deaths are being reported in York County, while three are being reported in Cumberland County.

Total deaths are now at 257.

The Maine CDC is reporting 417 new cases Saturday.

There are 15,620 cases in our state since the pandemic began in March.

Currently, there are a 4,886 active cases.

The Maine CDC is reporting 10,477 recoveries.

This story will be updated.

