Legendary children’s cartoon animator holding weekend art show in Maine

KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - Legendary animator Ron Campbell is in Maine where he is holding a weekend art show in Kennebunk.

Campbell worked as an animator for children’s television shows for 50 years. He was involved with the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine,” “Scooby-Doo,” “Rugrats” and “Winnie the Pooh.”

Campbell now travels across the country selling art he has created in his retirement.

He is holding an art show Saturday and Sunday at Maine Art Hill in Kennebunk.

Campbell said his favorite part of the art shows is meeting people who grew up watching the cartoons he worked on.

“I had no idea while, and none of us did, I don’t think, had any idea the influence we were having on the memories of American people as we were making these cartoons. We were just having fun making cartoons,” Campbell said.

The exhibit at the gallery is free, but anyone who buys a painting and watch Campbell draw one of the cartoons on the certificate of authenticity.

