Advertisement

Fire destroys Westfield home Saturday morning

No one was injured in the fire.
No one was injured.
No one was injured.(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fire officials say a home in Westfield is a complete loss after a fire early Saturday.

Fire authorities responded to the structure fire on Elliot Road around 10:30 Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the fire.

Easton and Presque Isle Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Maine CDC data for Saturday, December 12
Maine CDC reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Latest News

State police say a man driving a taxi became distracted by an outside source before driving off...
Single vehicle crash in Orient injures passenger
One of the many pieces of art on display at the virtual market.
26th Annual Wabanaki Winter Market Held Virtually
(File)
Maine deer season with record number of permits ends for ’20
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide