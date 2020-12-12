Fire destroys Westfield home Saturday morning

WESTFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fire officials say a home in Westfield is a complete loss after a fire early Saturday.

Fire authorities responded to the structure fire on Elliot Road around 10:30 Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the fire.

Easton and Presque Isle Fire Departments were called in for mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.