EAAA to host presentation on brain health and aging
The presentation will be over Zoom on Monday morning.
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in learning more about brain health and aging?
Eastern Area Agency on Aging has you covered.
On Monday at 10:30 a.m., they’ll be hosting a presentation over Zoom that can help you learn about healthy aging for the body and brain.
They’ll also discuss ways to reduce risks related to brain health.
For more information or to register call 941-2865 or email: info@eaaa.org.
