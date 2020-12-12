Advertisement

EAAA to host presentation on brain health and aging

The presentation will be over Zoom on Monday morning.
EAAA
EAAA
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in learning more about brain health and aging?

Eastern Area Agency on Aging has you covered.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m., they’ll be hosting a presentation over Zoom that can help you learn about healthy aging for the body and brain.

They’ll also discuss ways to reduce risks related to brain health.

For more information or to register call 941-2865 or email: info@eaaa.org.

We have an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about brain health and aging. Please join us on...

Posted by Eastern Area Agency on Aging on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Ellsworth teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Latest News

King says the coronavirus pandemic motivated him to propose the bill.
Senator King wants data on pandemic impact on kids’ mental health
EAAA
Nonprofit provides support to seniors with variety of programs and services
Maine CDC to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine.
Maine CDC changing rules to require healthcare workers to get flu vaccine
Tulip
Husson nursing students plant tulips for mental illness awareness