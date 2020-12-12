Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say the death of a man at a home on outer Union Street Thursday night has been ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the residence around 8:30 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible unconscious man.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a man that was injured and unresponsive.

When paramedics arrived, they determined the man had died.

An autopsy was performed Friday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

We don’t know the man’s identity or what happened, but police say this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

