Annual Belfast holiday event has great success amid pandemic

Holiday on the Harbor looked a little different this year
Holiday on the Harbor
Holiday on the Harbor
By Connor Clement
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

A special guest was at Steamboat Landing Park on the Belfast Harbor today to join in the city’s holiday celebrations.

Santa Claus visited with local children ahead of Christmas.

Holiday on the Harbor, an annual holiday event that helps local children and their families get in the Christmas spirit looked a little different this year.

Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and the Parks and Recreation Department made changes from years past to ensure safety to all amid the pandemic.

“I think the hardest thing this year was trying to figure out how to do something that was safe and having a lot of children around, you know I think we were thinking of them and this is a year that aside from a lot of the remote learning and home schooling going on this year, these kids have had it just as hard as some of the adults have had it, and we wanted to have something special for them to do, so we tried to the CDC protocols and the guidelines from the state and make sure we did this the right way,” said Scott Smith, who is the Operations Manager for the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce.

If folks wanted to attend the event, they needed to register online to one of two time slots.

Each slot allowed for 50 kids and their families to see Santa, and take part in holiday activities.

“I saw the event on Facebook and it looked fun, something kind of COVID safe for the kids to do outside and it seemed like everything was going to be arranged really nice, the kids were excited see Santa,” said Marianne Stratton, a Winterport resident.

Aside from a safe photo opportunity with Santa, kids and their families enjoyed take home cookie kits, hot chocolate, live holiday music, and carriage rides.

“I think this has been a year that everyone has wondered what the next best thing is going to be, and what they can look forward to, and I think for them being able to put here and see Santa in person and get some treats and be able to have some fun, I think it makes everything a little more merry and bright this year,” added Smith.

“It means everything, certainly my kids, I feel like they don’t get any public interactions at all, Including simple things like going into the grocery store and seeing people out and about, so it’s important to get out in your community any chance you can,” said Stratton.

“This is what we need, we all need chances to be together this time of year and be reminded of the importance of others,” said the Hall family, who came to see Santa.

Despite the event’s changes, it was still a major success.

“I love it, it was great, I anticipated knowing that there was a limit and how things were set up that it was going to be something successful for everyone to do, and it certainly is,” added Stratton.

