26th Annual Wabanaki Winter Market Held Virtually

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While the COVID-19 pandemic made a traditional gathering impossible, the Wabanaki Winter Market was still able to do a special online show.

The 26th annual Winter Market, which changed it’s name from the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market last year to better showcase the wide variety of art forms, went all-virtual this year, with artists submitting demonstrations and performances from across the state.

During the presentations, viewers can find more info on the artists on Hudson University’s Wabanaki Artist Directory, which will have contact information, showcases of other works, and links to their websites so you can purchase their work for yourself.

Organizers put together the virtual event because of how vital it is for local artists and keeping money in the community.

”26 years we’ve been doing this and we didn’t want to give up, we didn’t want to let it go this year and have to cancel,” said Jennifer Neptune, an organizer for the Market, who added that they waited as long as possible before making the decision to go virtual.

“It’s really hard, this has been a tough year for artists and people who make their living from attending shows and we wanted to provide an outlet where they could still connect with the public.”

If you’d like to watch the full market presentation, you can watch it on Hudson Museum’s Youtube page.

