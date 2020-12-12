Advertisement

26th Annual Wabanaki Winter Market Held Virtually

The market was moved online after it became clear holding it in-person was impossible.
One of the many pieces of art on display at the virtual market.
One of the many pieces of art on display at the virtual market.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While the COVID-19 pandemic made a traditional gathering impossible, the Wabanaki Winter Market was still able to do a special online show.

The 26th annual Winter Market, which changed it’s name from the Maine Indian Basketmakers Holiday Market last year to better showcase the wide variety of art forms, went all-virtual this year, with artists submitting demonstrations and performances from across the state.

During the presentations, viewers can find more info on the artists on Hudson University’s Wabanaki Artist Directory, which will have contact information, showcases of other works, and links to their websites so you can purchase their work for yourself.

Organizers put together the virtual event because of how vital it is for local artists and keeping money in the community.

”26 years we’ve been doing this and we didn’t want to give up, we didn’t want to let it go this year and have to cancel,” said Jennifer Neptune, an organizer for the Market, who added that they waited as long as possible before making the decision to go virtual.

“It’s really hard, this has been a tough year for artists and people who make their living from attending shows and we wanted to provide an outlet where they could still connect with the public.”

If you’d like to watch the full market presentation, you can watch it on Hudson Museum’s Youtube page.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
The strengthened mask requirement affects all indoor public spaces regardless of type or size.
Gov. Mills issues new executive order to require face masks in all indoor public spaces
Ellsworth teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Latest News

(File)
Maine deer season with record number of permits ends for ’20
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death of man in Bangor ruled a homicide
A trio of runners prepare to take part in their personal run for this year's Hustle.
‘Santa Hustle’ kicks off in Bangor
Ron Campbell worked as an animator for children’s television shows for 50 years. He was...
Legendary children’s cartoon animator holding weekend art show in Maine