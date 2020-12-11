Advertisement

Whole Oceans expanding plans for salmon farm in Bucksport

The company hopes to break ground in the coming months.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Plans to build a land-based salmon farm in Bucksport are expanding.

Whole Oceans says it is adding more than 10 additional acres on the site of the former Verso Paper Mill.

The re-circulating aquaculture system will be used to raise Atlantic salmon.

The additional space will be used where the saltwater intake is.

Whole Oceans will now need to update its permits with the town of Bucksport as well as Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

