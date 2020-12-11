Waterville Fire Dept. offers Christmas tree safety tips

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Christmas is officially two weeks away and the Waterville Fire Department has some reminders about tree safety.

Firefighter Dan Brown says a dry Christmas Tree can be extremely flammable.

He says make sure your tree is far away from any heat sources in your home.

Also, don’t put any lights on your tree that might have wires exposed or are not made for decorating.

”A dry tree is significantly more combustible than a watered tree so they create a lot of smoke and they create a lot of heat really rapidly and it just decreases the amount of time you have to escape your home if something like that were to ever happen, if they were ever to ignite,” said Brown.

Once the tree is dry, Brown says dispose of it properly - don’t put it on your porch or lean it up against your house.

He says the best way to protect your home is to make sure your smoke detectors are working properly.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.