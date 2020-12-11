UMaine women’s hockey wins at New Hampshire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine women’s hockey topped rival New Hampshire 2-1 to open their weekend series in Durham, NH.

Black Bears getting goals from Liga Miljone to take the lead in the first.

Ida Press would tally the game winning goal in 2nd period.

The Black Bears improve to 2-1. They play at New Hampshire again on Saturday at 1 o’clock.

