Advertisement

Sweet Dirt grand opening sees customers from across the state

The Eliot-based company offers flowers, concentrates, edibles, and other products.
Sweet Dirt now open in Waterville.
Sweet Dirt now open in Waterville.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first recreational marijuana store in Kennebec County opened this week in Waterville.

The first day of business at Sweet Dirt on Wednesday drew a line of customers waiting to get inside.

Senior Vice President of Operations Jessica Oliver says they are happy to be part of the Waterville community.

The Eliot-based company offers flowers, concentrates, edibles, and other products.

“We had a fabulous turnout on Wednesday, sales were really strong, our customer feedback as been super positive we’ve already had some repeat customers, we feel really supported by our customers and the local businesses here - we’ve had people traveling from the local communities as well as some out of state customers,” said Oliver.

The store is following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and limiting the number of customers inside.

Oliver says everyone wears gloves when handling product as well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
Bangor man charged after Brewer crash sends four people to hospital
A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Dec. 11
Another 4 Mainers die as new COVID-19 infections remain high
Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department actively investigating...
Death investigation at Bangor home
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week

Latest News

Rockland, ME
Rockland businesses have mixed feelings about city’s minimum wage increase
Tammy Michaels has been on a mission to bring awareness to ALS and accessibility and the New...
Bangor woman with ALS hopes more businesses become accessible
Boat sales are through the roof
Economic Recovery Committee recommendations now with Gov. Mills
Economic Recovery Committee delivers billion dollar recommendations to Governor Mills