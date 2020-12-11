Sweet Dirt grand opening sees customers from across the state

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The first recreational marijuana store in Kennebec County opened this week in Waterville.

The first day of business at Sweet Dirt on Wednesday drew a line of customers waiting to get inside.

Senior Vice President of Operations Jessica Oliver says they are happy to be part of the Waterville community.

The Eliot-based company offers flowers, concentrates, edibles, and other products.

“We had a fabulous turnout on Wednesday, sales were really strong, our customer feedback as been super positive we’ve already had some repeat customers, we feel really supported by our customers and the local businesses here - we’ve had people traveling from the local communities as well as some out of state customers,” said Oliver.

The store is following COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and limiting the number of customers inside.

Oliver says everyone wears gloves when handling product as well.

