Advertisement

Some dogs can detect COVID-19 in sweat, study says

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable,...
Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dogs may be able to be trained to detect COVID-19 through sweat, according to a study.

Detection dogs like those that sniff drugs or explosives at airports can also be taught to sniff for certain infections and diseases.

Some countries are exploring the possibility of using those types of dogs as a rapid, reliable, and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19.

In a new study based in France and Lebanon, researchers took sweat samples from 177 patients at various hospitals, 95 of which were positive for the virus and 82 were negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test.

They did dozens of trials, with a success rate of between 76% and 100%.

Experts say it’s a “promising first step,” but more work is needed.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jackson Lab security vehicle blocks traffic on Lower Main Street in Bar Harbor Thursday.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Bar Harbor
Police respond to Wilson Street in Brewer for serious crash.
UPDATE: Four people taken to a hospital after Brewer crash
New coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Wednesday, December 10th
Maine reporting more than 400 new cases of coronavirus for the third time this week
State to provide one-time $600 payment to Mainers unemployed due to COVID-19
Crews were called to Yoder's Custom Sawing on the Bolstridge Road around 7:30 p.m. to find fire...
Multiple crews fight fire at Corinna sawmill Wednesday night

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump administration plans 2nd execution in as many days