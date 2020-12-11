Advertisement

Rain, Wintry Mix & Snow Expected Saturday Night

Winds and precipitation amounts will not be as high as last storm
Precipitation amounts & winds will not be as strong
Precipitation amounts & winds will not be as strong(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’re looking at a dry day today with mainly cloudy skies throughout the state. Highs will top out in the 30s to lower 40s. High pressure north of the Great Lakes region will bring us a cooler day tomorrow with highs in the 30s. It will stay on the cloudy side as there is a storm system that will approach from the southwest. The main area of low pressure will push through the Eastern Great Lakes and rain, snow and mix will develop throughout the state Saturday evening. The precipitation amounts and wind gusts will not be nearly as high as the past storm. It will stay mainly snow across the far north. Central Maine will likely see a mixture of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain which may cause slippery travel Sunday morning. In the Bangor area, down towards the coast, it will be mainly rain with this system. The precipitation moves out throughout the morning on Sunday from south to north with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will top out in the 30s inland, low 40s near the coast.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies expected. Highs will top out in the 30s to low 40s. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop back to the 20s to lower 30s. Winds southwest, shifting to northwest at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will run in the 40s. Rain, snow and mix will develop Saturday evening and continue throughout the night. Winds NW at 5-10 mph. Winds during the storm will only gust 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Morning snow and mix north, rain south. This clears out during the morning from south to north with mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs will top out in the 20s.

