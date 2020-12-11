Portland Museum of Art closes temporarily due to pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Museum of Art is closed until further notice due to the ongoing pandemic

The museum said it is closing voluntarily in order to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of their staff, visitors and the community.

The museum said its store would remain open for online shopping or curbside.

The digital exhibits on the museum website, along with virtual events and programs, will also still be available.

“We’re really going to close for further notice. We don’t have, what’s the criteria for opening and closing in this environment when you’re trying to make good decisions? We’re going to just play this as it goes and see how the virus goes and hope for the best,” museum director Mark Bessire said.

The museum has lost 96% of its revenue this year, which amounts to $1.4 million.

