North Carolina business makes the move to Ellsworth

Desert Harvest made the move from North Carolina to Ellsworth.
Desert Harvest made the move from North Carolina to Ellsworth.(Bryan Sidelinger)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina company that makes nutritional supplements and skin care products has moved to downtown Ellsworth.

Desert Harvest CEO Heather Florio says the company’s move comes after her husband’s successful cancer treatment. Doctors told him the climate in North Carolina could make him sick again. Since he’s originally from Vermont, the company let the staff vote on where in New England to move.

Maine was a unanimous decision.

“We had economic options to go to Vermont or to Maine,” Florio said. “That’s kind of what we were narrowing down, was Vermont or Maine at that time, and the water won out.”

Desert Harvest is already settling in to the Ellsworth Community. They donated about four thousand dollars worth of toys and clothes to the city’s Toy Drive last week.

You can find their products on Amazon, or at their website, desertharvest.com.

