Norridgewock women collects hundreds of toys for families in need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Norridgewock woman collects hundreds of toys each year to give away.

This year, her collection is even greater, but so is the need.

For the past five years, Shari Obert has collected toys to give out to parents who may not be able to afford toys for their kids on Christmas.

“Every child deserves something under the tree for Christmas, and it’s very important to me to help children out and help families out if I can,” said Obert.

Last year, she collected more than 200 toys, this year, she has more than a dozen bags laid out with more than 700 toys.

But she says that’s still not enough to meet demand.

“I have more families signing up every day. Close to 120 families right now,” said Obert.

She accepts toy and monetary donations through her Facebook page called Christmas help for needy families.

“Regular people like me, they want to make a difference, too. We’re hoping that more people will join us,” said Obert.

Sunday the 20th, parents are invited to her garage from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. to pick up toys.

Parents can pick out up to five toys per child.

“Parents, I get a lot of tears. Usually it’s hugs, but probably this year because of the pandemic it won’t be. Sometimes I get a nice card, a nice letter. It means a lot to me. I’m just happy to do so and help people out. Everybody needs help once in a while.”

You can message Shari on her Facebook page for more information or if you also need a little help this Christmas.

