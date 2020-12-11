Advertisement

No one hurt after small plane flips on runway in Dexter

Crosswinds pulled the plane to the left and that’s when it hit a snow bank and flipped over.
A scary scene in Dexter when a small plane flipped on a runway.
A scary scene in Dexter when a small plane flipped on a runway.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) -A scary scene in Dexter day when a small plane flipped on a runway.

Dexter fire officials say the pilot, Michael Walker of Orrington, was not hurt.

He was actually out of the plane and on the runway when they got there.

It happened around 12:30.

They say some crosswinds pulled the plane to the left and that’s when it hit a snow bank and flipped over.

The FAA and NTSB were notified.

The plane was moved and the runway was back open by 2pm.

